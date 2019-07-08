MOVES-Insight Investment names Andrew Stephens as EMEA distribution head

July 8 (Reuters) - Insight Investment, an asset manager owned by Bank of New York Mellon Corp, said on Monday it had appointed Andrew Stephens as its head of distribution in the Europe, the Middle East and Africa region.

Stephens, who joined Insight on July 1, previously worked in BlackRock Inc for 19 years, and most recently served as its head of UK institutional client business.

Based in London, Stephens reports to Angus Woolhouse, Insight’s global head of distribution.