FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Imprisoned In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Regulatory News - Americas
September 28, 2018 / 9:45 PM / in 2 hours

Insmed's treatment-resistant lung disease drug gets FDA approval

1 Min Read

Sept 28 (Reuters) - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Friday approved Insmed Inc’s lead drug to treat a rare, chronic lung disease, making it the first approved treatment in the United States for the condition.

The drug’s label contains a boxed warning - the FDA’s strictest — of increased risk of respiratory conditions, including inflamed lungs and spitting up blood.

The approval was largely expected and follows the agency’s advisory committee backing the drug, Arikayce (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), in a meeting in early August. (Reporting by Saumya Sibi Joseph and Shanti S nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.