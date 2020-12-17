Cranswick walks away from deal talks with Harringtons owner

Dec 17 (Reuters) - Cranswick has withdrawn from talks to acquire pet food brand Inspired Pet Nutrition, the meat processor said in a brief statement on Thursday, without disclosing any reason.

Cranswick had confirmed the talks earlier in the week following a Sky News report that said the London-listed company was among the final bidders for the owner of the Harringtons and Wagg brands. (Reporting by Priyanshi Mandhan in Bengaluru, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)