UK's Cranswick in talks to buy Harringtons owner Inspired Pet Nutrition

(Reuters) - Cranswick Plc on Wednesday confirmed it was in talks to buy pet food brand Inspired Pet Nutrition as the meat processor looks to expand its dog food operations.

The company, which houses brands like Simply Sausages, Woodall’s and Yorkshire Baker, said it intends to raise equity of less than 10% of its share capital to partly finance the deal, if it goes through.

Cranswick's confirmation comes after Sky News reported here that the London-listed company was among the final bidders for the owner of the Harringtons and Wagg brands.