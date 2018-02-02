Instone Real Estate to sell shares worth 342 mln euros in IPO

FRANKFURT, Feb 2 (Reuters) - Instone Real Estate Group, a German residential property developer, plans to sell shares worth up to 342 million euros ($428 million) in its initial public offering and list on the Frankfurt stock exchange on Feb. 15.

The group will offer 7 million new shares from a capital increase and 13.35 million shares from fund holdings by ActivumSG Capital Management Ltd at a price of 21.50 to 25.50 euros each, Instone said on Friday.

In addition, up to 3.05 million shares from ActivumSG have been earmarked for over-allotments.