UPDATE 1-German residential property developer Instone looks at share listing

FRANKFURT, Nov 22 (Reuters) - German residential property developer Instone Real Estate confirmed that it is considering a stock market flotation to raise funds for growth.

“Jointly with our owner Activum SG we are examining various strategic financing options,” Instone said in a statement on Wednesday, adding that those could include an initial public offering or a private placement of shares.

The company is working with Deutsche Bank and Credit Suisse on the plans, two people close to the matter said, adding that a deal is expected to take place in the first half of 2018.

The banks declined to comment.

Reuters had reported in September that Instone was considering a stock market flotation.

Instone has been formed by a merger of Formart, a former unit of German builder Hochtief which Activum bought in 2014 for roughly 300 million euros ($353 million), and peer GRK.

Instone also said it has acquired property in Hamburg and Munich, boosting the its portfolio of real estate projects to 3.4 billion euros.

The company is hoping to benefit from Germany’s buoyant housing market. According to statistics published on the Bundesbank website, residential property prices in 127 large German cities have surged 41.4 percent between 2011 and 2016. ($1 = 0.8498 euros) (Reporting by Arno Schuetze; Editing by Maria Sheahan and Keith Weir)