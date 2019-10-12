Insurer sues Buckley, says firm hid misconduct allegations against chairman

Boutique Washington D.C.-based law firm Buckley is facing a lawsuit by an insurer seeking to avoid paying it $6 million to cover for the loss of a key employee in the form of its former chairman, accusing the firm of failing to disclose misconduct allegations that led to his departure.

Oxford Insurance Company in a lawsuit filed on Wednesday by its lawyers at Womble Bond Dickinson asked a federal judge in Charlotte, North Carolina to declare it has no obligation to cover any losses that stem from the departure of the firm’s co-founder, Andrew Sandler.

