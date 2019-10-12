Westlaw News
October 12, 2019 / 12:37 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Insurer sues Buckley, says firm hid misconduct allegations against chairman

Caroline Spiezio

1 Min Read

Boutique Washington D.C.-based law firm Buckley is facing a lawsuit by an insurer seeking to avoid paying it $6 million to cover for the loss of a key employee in the form of its former chairman, accusing the firm of failing to disclose misconduct allegations that led to his departure.

Oxford Insurance Company in a lawsuit filed on Wednesday by its lawyers at Womble Bond Dickinson asked a federal judge in Charlotte, North Carolina to declare it has no obligation to cover any losses that stem from the departure of the firm’s co-founder, Andrew Sandler.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/329ZeFF

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below