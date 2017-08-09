UK H1 bulk annuities total nearly 5 bln stg -report

LONDON, Aug 9 (Reuters) - The UK bulk annuity market totalled nearly 5 billion pounds ($6.50 billion) in the first half of 2017 and is expected to exceed 10 billion pounds this year for a third straight year, consultant Hymans Robertson said on Wednesday.

The bulk annuity market involves insurers taking on the risk of defined benefit, or final salary pension schemes. Many of these schemes are in deficit and companies may look to offload that risk.

“Our analysis shows that demand from pension schemes will rise,” Hymans Robertson said in its annual risk transfer report,