Las Vegas casino sues AFM over coronavirus insurance coverage

Las Vegas’ Treasure Island Casino has filed a lawsuit seeking to compel Affiliated FM Insurance Co to pay for losses caused by the coronavirus pandemic, accusing the insurer of acting in bad faith.

In a complaint filed in the U.S. District Court for the District of Nevada on Thursday, Treasure Island said that coronavirus losses should be covered under the physical damage and civil authority portions of its insurance policy.

