Out-of-state risk retention group not bound by anti-arbitration law – 9th Circuit

A Washington state law that bars binding arbitration agreements in insurance contracts cannot be enforced against a risk-retention group that received its charter from Arizona, a federal appeals court held Thursday.

The 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals affirmed a ruling that granted Allied Professionals Insurance Company (APIC)’s motion to compel arbitration of a coverage dispute with Washington state chiropractor Michael Anglesey and a former client who accused Anglesey of negligence.

