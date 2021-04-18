Insured’s sex-crime convictions were admissible in insurance-coverage contest - 8th Circuit

A trial judge should have allowed American Modern Home Insurance Co to impeach its insured’s credibility about the cause of a 2014 fire by introducing evidence that he had been convicted, in 2017, on three felony counts involving sex with a child, a federal appeals court held Friday.

The 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals remanded the case to federal court in St. Louis for a new trial, vacating a $690,000 judgment for Aaron Thomas and his spouse. The amount included a $2,000 penalty and $661,500 in attorneys’ fees for the couple’s court-appointed lawyers at Stinson and Husch Blackwell under Missouri’s vexatious-refusal-to-pay law.

