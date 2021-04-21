IN BRIEF: After two years and two lawsuits, insurer can’t change reasons for denial – 8th Circuit

A federal judge in North Dakota erred in ruling for Selective Way Insurance Co based on policy exclusions the insurer never mentioned when it denied the claim, the 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals held Wednesday, reviving CSC General Contractors Inc’s lawsuit for bad-faith denial. The case arose out of problems with a parking lot that Selective’s insured, Glosson Group, had poured at a CSC project. The cause of the defects was disputed. To read the full story on Westlaw Today, click here: bit.ly/3n7xlt7