Insurer sues Gartner to avoid paying more for pandemic-nixed conferences

Gartner Inc has been hit with a lawsuit by an insurer seeking to avoid paying it in excess of $150 million after the research and consulting company was forced to cancel all of its conference and stage events due to the coronavirus pandemic.

U.S. Specialty Insurance Co in a lawsuit filed in federal court in Houston on Wednesday said Gartner has taken the position that a provision in its policy would allow it to reinstate, or reset, its limits in a way that would result in an increase in coverage for 2020 beyond the $150 million limit, USSIC said.

