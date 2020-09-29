11th Circuit seeks Georgia justices’ guidance in bad-faith suit against GEICO

A federal appeals court on Monday extended GEICO Indemnity’s hope of overturning a $2.7 million bad-faith judgment that stems from a state-court lawsuit GEICO learned about too late.

At GEICO’s urging, the 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals certified three questions to the Georgia Supreme Court regarding the after-effects of an insured’s failure to notify the insurer of legal proceedings: Specifically, does it bar coverage only for the claimant’s judgment against the insured, or also for the insured’s subsequent lawsuit against the insurer for bad faith? And if the bad-faith suit can proceed, can the insurer contest the award of damages in the underlying lawsuit?

