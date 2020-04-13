L.A. law firm sues insurer over coronavirus shutdown coverage

The firm of prominent Los Angeles lawyer Mark Geragos has brought a lawsuit seeking to compel its insurer, The Travelers Indemnity Company of Connecticut, to a “substantial” loss of business resulting from the coronavirus pandemic.

According to a complaint filed by Geragos & Geragos in the Superior Court of California on Friday, Travelers has disputed that the firm’s insurance policy extends to the pandemic, which has led to widespread closings of businesses and buildings in California and around the country.

