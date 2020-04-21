Travelers fires back at L.A. law firm over coronavirus coverage

Travelers Casualty Insurance Co has sued the firm of prominent Los Angeles lawyer Mark Geragos seeking a court order that it is not required to cover its losses resulting from the coronavirus pandemic, a week after the firm sued the insurer to force it to pay.

“Travelers understands that the COVID-19 pandemic has affected the public and the vast majority of businesses throughout the country (and world) in unprecedented ways,” the company said in a lawsuit filed Monday in the U.S. District Court for the Central District of California. “But these challenging and unfortunate circumstances do not create insurance coverage for losses that fall outside the terms of a policyholder’s insurance contract.”

