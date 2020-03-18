Insurer must defend county against claims of wrongful prosecution that predate policy – 8th Circuit

The liability insurer for a Missouri county has a duty to defend it against a civil-rights lawsuit by a wrongfully convicted man who was first detained and investigated a few days before the policy took effect, a divided federal appeals court held Tuesday.

A 2-1 panel of the 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals said that Argonaut Great Central Insurance Company must defend Lincoln County, Missouri, several law enforcement officers and a prosecutor for their alleged incompetence, recklessness and wrongful prosecution of Russell Scott Faria for the Dec. 27, 2011 stabbing death of his terminally ill wife – a case that remains unsolved, and has already spawned five separate NBC Dateline episodes.

