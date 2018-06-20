FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Financials
June 20, 2018 / 6:18 AM / in 2 hours

Legal & General targets 8-10 percent profit growth with new strategy

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, June 20 (Reuters) - Legal & General said it would set out a new strategy that aims to deliver operating profit growth of 8 percent to 10 percent per year at its capital markets day, due to kick off later on Wednesday.

The British life insurer said the strategy would be based on three key components: the broadening of investment capabilities to meet client needs, a focus on its pensions, retail and personal investing businesses and the internationalisation of its core strengths.

L&G saw a 32 percent rise in 2017 operating profit to 2.1 billion pounds ($2.8 billion), boosted by a slowdown in improvements in life expectancy in Britain.

Its capital markets day will start at 1400 GMT. (Reporting by Emma Rumney, editing by Silvia Aloisi)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.