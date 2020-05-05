Restaurant chain Legal Sea Foods sues insurer over COVID-19 losses

The restaurant chain Legal Sea Foods has become the latest company to file an insurance lawsuit related to the COVID-19 pandemic, saying its insurer refused to cover the substantial losses it incurred when it was forced to close its doors.

Legal Sea Foods, which has casual-dining restaurants in five states and the District of Columbia, in a lawsuit filed on Monday in federal court in Boston, where it is based, said Strathmore Insurance Co had refused to honor its contractual obligations.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2A2GOxm