McDermott Will & Emery has raided Drinker Biddle & Reath, taking eight partners from the law firm to start an insurance transactions and regulation group.

McDermott said in a statement Wednesday that Andrea Best, Dan Brown, H. Michael Byrne, Thomas Dawson, John Finston, Parimah Hassouri, Michael Halsband and John Mulhern have all moved to the firm as partners.

