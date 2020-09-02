Blank Rome beefs up insurance recovery group with Perkins Coie team, including practice chair

Partner Robert Jacobs has left his post as firmwide chair of Perkins Coie’s insurance recovery practice to join Blank Rome with two other attorneys in Washington, D.C., as Blank Rome continues to expand its policyholder practice, the Philadelphia-based firm announced.

Clients will benefit from the team’s increased capabilities as “market changes and demands during the COVID-19 pandemic require enhanced services offerings,” Blank Rome managing partner and chief executive Grant Palmer said.

To read the full story on Westlaw Today, click here: bit.ly/2QPuJkg