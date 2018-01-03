Insurer Neon launches first UK catastrophe bond vehicle

LONDON, Jan 3 (Reuters) - Neon has launched the first UK vehicle for insurance-linked securities (ILS) such as catastrophe bonds, the specialist insurer said on Wednesday.

Neon has set up NCM Re, a so-called protected cell company, which has issued a $72 million collateralised deal, it said in a statement.

Rules introduced late last year to allow the formation of UK protected cell companies for the issuance of ILS are designed to enable Britain to compete in the growing sector.

Catastrophe bonds and other ILS are typically tied to natural catastrophes such as hurricanes. They offer high yields but investors lose their principal if a specified catastrophe loss is triggered.

They offer an alternative to traditional reinsurance and have attracted investors such as pension funds and high net worth individuals because of their high yield.

Bermuda is the leading player in ILS but other European centres include Dublin and Gibraltar.