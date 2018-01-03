FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Iran
Myanmar
Predictions 2018
The Trump Effect
North Korea
Special Reports
Venezuela
Energy & Environment
Cyber Risk
Investigates
Future Of Money
#Financials
January 3, 2018 / 10:00 AM / Updated 31 minutes ago

Insurer Neon launches first UK catastrophe bond vehicle

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Jan 3 (Reuters) - Neon has launched the first UK vehicle for insurance-linked securities (ILS) such as catastrophe bonds, the specialist insurer said on Wednesday.

Neon has set up NCM Re, a so-called protected cell company, which has issued a $72 million collateralised deal, it said in a statement.

Rules introduced late last year to allow the formation of UK protected cell companies for the issuance of ILS are designed to enable Britain to compete in the growing sector.

Catastrophe bonds and other ILS are typically tied to natural catastrophes such as hurricanes. They offer high yields but investors lose their principal if a specified catastrophe loss is triggered.

They offer an alternative to traditional reinsurance and have attracted investors such as pension funds and high net worth individuals because of their high yield.

Bermuda is the leading player in ILS but other European centres include Dublin and Gibraltar.

Reporting by Carolyn Cohn; editing by Jason Neely

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.