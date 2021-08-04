Prudential Financial says COVID-19 impact "beginning to moderate"

NEW YORK, Aug 4 (Reuters) - Prudential Financial Inc said on Wednesday that the effect of COVID-19 illness on its group and individual life insurance appears to be lessening in the third quarter.

While the pandemic-causing disease is still affecting the U.S. insurer, the impact is “beginning to moderate,” Andrew Sullivan, head of U.S. businesses, said on a conference call. (Reporting by Alwyn Scott in New York and Sohini Podder in Bangalore; editing by Jonathan Oatis)