IN BRIEF: SCOTUS says medevac’s challenge to Texas workers’ comp law does not fly

In a loss for PHI Air Medical Co, the U.S. Supreme Court on Monday let stand a Texas Supreme Court decision that limits medical service providers to collecting “fair and reasonable” rates from workers’ compensation insurers. PHI, represented by Paul Clement of Kirkland & Ellis, argued that the Airline Deregulation Act preempts the Texas law as applied to air-ambulance providers, and that the Texas Supreme Court’s ruling to the contrary last June created an immediate split with the 4th, 10th, and 11th U.S. Circuit Courts of Appeal, and with the 8th Circuit as of last month. To read the full story on Westlaw Today, click here: bit.ly/3vmOdPg