IN BRIEF: In win for SSDI claimants, Supreme Court resolves circuit split

Applicants for Social Security Disability Insurance benefits did not waive their right to question whether an administrative law judge was constitutionally appointed by failing to raise the issue while the ALJ was considering their claims, the U.S. Supreme Court held Thursday.

The high court unanimously overturned rulings by the 8th and 10th U.S. Circuit Courts of Appeals against six SSDI applicants, represented at the Supreme Court by Williams & Connolly and Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison.

