IN BRIEF: High court rebuffs State Farm challenge to insurance-cost class action

The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday let stand a $34 million verdict against State Farm Life Insurance in a Missouri class action over the Cost of Insurance (COI) charge on universal life insurance policies, turning aside arguments by Ted Boutrous of Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher that the class should never have been certified. The case is part of a “surge” of litigation over COI charges, according to an amicus brief filed by Wilmer Hale for the American Council of Life Insurers. The U.S. Chamber of Commerce, represented by Jenner & Block, also urged the court to review the 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals’ decision. To read the full story on Westlaw Today, click here: bit.ly/3eeI94t