8th Circuit affirms $34M verdict against State Farm for fees based on undisclosed factors

A federal appeals court has ruled that State Farm Life Insurance Co. owes a class of Missouri policyholders more than $34 million for promising that a monthly charge would be “based on” a certain set of variables without disclosing that the formula also included profits, expenses, taxes and other business-related factors.

The 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals on Friday affirmed a 2018 jury verdict and pretrial rulings by a Missouri federal judge, who had certified the case as a 25,000-member class action and found that the cost of insurance (COI) provision of State Farm’s whole life insurance policy was ambiguous and should be construed against it under Missouri law.

