IN BRIEF: Insurer had no duty to defend against TCPA-related claims – 7th Circuit

An insurance policy exclusion for claims “arising out of” the Telephone Consumer Protection Act also excludes common-law torts arising out of the same conduct, the 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals held Tuesday. The 7th Circuit affirmed that Chubb’s Federal Insurance Co, represented by the Tressler law firm, had no duty to defend Mesa Laboratories against a class action by dentists who accused the medical-equipment company of sending spam faxes between 2014 and 2018. To read the full story on Westlaw Today, click here: bit.ly/3xadHRR