IN BRIEF: 11th Circuit widens split over universal life pricing factors

The 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals on Thursday ruled for Connecticut General Life Insurance in a dispute over the pricing of universal life policies, widening a split in the federal circuit courts of appeal over the factors that can be considered in calculating the monthly Cost of Insurance charge, or COI. The three-judge panel affirmed a federal judge in Florida’s dismissal of a proposed class action alleging that Connecticut Life, represented by Wilmer Hale, breached its contract with Group Universal Life policy holders by raising the monthly the COI charge.

To read the full story on Westlaw Today, click here: bit.ly/3tKoe45