California chemical companies can sue insurer over choice of lawyer - judge

A federal judge in California on Wednesday let two chemical companies move ahead with their lawsuit accusing United National Insurance Company of breaching its duty to defend them in environmental litigation with the city of Los Angeles by refusing to pay their chosen attorneys at Latham & Watkins.

U.S. District Judge Otis Wright Jr in Santa Ana said that L.A. Terminals Inc and Soco West Inc had plausibly alleged that United National waived its right to select counsel on their behalf by initially refusing to defend them, accepting their defense eight months later under a full reservation of rights, and, in the interim, agreeing to defend the city against L.A. Terminals’ separate lawsuit for contribution to the projected $68 million cleanup cost under the federal Superfund law.

