Insurer must cover tech firm’s loss from email scam – 11th Circuit

A technology consulting firm that was duped out of $1.7 million in an email phishing scam can recover that amount under its commercial-crime insurance policy, even though the company’s controller had to override a fraud-prevention hold to effectuate the wire transfer, a divided federal appeals court held on Monday.

The 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals upheld summary judgment for Principle Solutions Group LLC of Atlanta under the “fraudulent instruction” coverage clause of its policy from Ironshore Indemnity Inc.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2YAOM9h