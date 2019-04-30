Westlaw News
Insurer off hook in hog farmer’s suit against recycled-fat supplier – 8th Circuit

Barbara Grzincic

A pollution exclusion in a business insurance policy applies to accidental dispersals of industrial waste, a federal appeals court held on Monday.

The 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals affirmed a lower-court ruling that Employer Mutual Casualty Company had no duty to defend or indemnify Restaurant Recycling LLC in a state-court lawsuit by New Fashion Pork for supplying an allegedly contaminated ingredient for its swine-feeding operations in Indiana and Illinois in 2014.

