a month ago
Ex-Insys employee pleads guilty in U.S. to opioid kickback scheme
July 11, 2017 / 8:03 PM / a month ago

Ex-Insys employee pleads guilty in U.S. to opioid kickback scheme

1 Min Read

July 11 (Reuters) - A former Insys Therapeutics Inc sales representative pleaded guilty on Tuesday to having participated in a scheme to pay kickbacks to medical practitioners to prescribe a drug containing the opioid fentanyl, U.S. prosecutors said.

Natalie Levine, who worked at the Arizona-based drugmaker from 2013 to 2014, entered her plea in federal court in Hartford, Connecticut to one count of engaging in a kickback scheme that defrauded federal healthcare programs. (Reporting by Nate Raymond in Boston; Editing by Chris Reese)

