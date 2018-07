July 27 (Reuters) - Insys Therapeutics Inc said on Friday the U.S. Food and Drug Administration had declined to approve its opioid painkiller, citing potential safety concerns.

Insys’ treatment is an under-the-tongue spray formulation of the opioid buprenorphine that was under review to treat moderate-to-severe pain. (Reporting by Manas Mishra in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)