Maryland sues Insys to enforce subpoena in opioid probe

Feb 8 (Reuters) - Maryland’s attorney general has filed a lawsuit seeking to enforce a subpoena the state sent Insys Therapeutics Inc as part of an investigation into allegations the drugmaker deceptively marketed a fentanyl-based cancer pain medicine.

Maryland Attorney General Brian Frosh confirmed on Thursday that his office filed a lawsuit in state court after Insys resisted turning over documents sought as part of an investigation into the drugmaker’s role in the opioid epidemic. (Reporting by Nate Raymond in Boston; Editing by Leslie Adler)