FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Regulatory News - Americas
May 30, 2018 / 4:23 PM / Updated an hour ago

Minnesota sues opioid manufacturer Insys over drug marketing

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 30 (Reuters) - The state of Minnesota on Wednesday sued Insys Therapeutics Inc, accusing the pharmaceutical manufacturer of illegally marketing a powerful fentanyl-based pain medicine intended for cancer patients for other uses.

Minnesota Attorney General Lori Swanson said the Arizona-based drugmaker encouraged physicians to prescribe its product Subsys to patients who did not have cancer and paid doctors to give them an incentive to do so. The suit was filed in a Minnesota state court.

Reporting by Nate Raymond in Boston; Editing by Will Dunham

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.