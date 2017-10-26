FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Billionaire Insys founder charged in U.S. opioid bribe case
Sections
Featured
Cremation of a king
World
Cremation of a king
Oh, behave: How to make sense of behavioral ETFs
Exchange-Traded Funds
Oh, behave: How to make sense of behavioral ETFs
Americans want a bipartisan fix for Obamacare: poll
Politics
Americans want a bipartisan fix for Obamacare: poll
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 26, 2017 / 3:25 PM / Updated an hour ago

Billionaire Insys founder charged in U.S. opioid bribe case

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BOSTON, Oct 26 (Reuters) - The billionaire founder of Insys Therapeutics Inc has been indicted on U.S. charges that he participated in a scheme with other executives to bribe doctors to prescribe a fentanyl-based drug and defraud insurers.

John Kapoor, who stepped down as chief executive of Insys in January, was charged with having engaged in conspiracies to commit racketeering, mail fraud and wire fraud in an indictment unsealed on Thursday in federal court in Boston. (Reporting by Nate Raymond in Boston; Editing by Scott Malone)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.