Billionaire Insys founder charged in U.S. opioid bribe case

BOSTON, Oct 26 (Reuters) - The billionaire founder of Insys Therapeutics Inc has been indicted on U.S. charges that he participated in a scheme with other executives to bribe doctors to prescribe a fentanyl-based drug and defraud insurers.

John Kapoor, who stepped down as chief executive of Insys in January, was charged with having engaged in conspiracies to commit racketeering, mail fraud and wire fraud in an indictment unsealed on Thursday in federal court in Boston. (Reporting by Nate Raymond in Boston; Editing by Scott Malone)