Five New York doctors charged with taking kickbacks from Insys

March 16 (Reuters) - Federal prosecutors have charged five New York doctors with taking kickbacks from Insys Therapeutics Inc in exchange for prescribing the company’s potent spray version of the opioid drug fentanyl.

Prosecutors said in an indictment filed in federal court in Manhattan that Gordon Freedman, Jeffrey Goldstein, Todd Schlifstein, Dialecti Voudouris and Alexandru Burducea were paid fees by the company for speaking at sham educational events. The charges against them include violating the federal anti-kickback law and conspiracy to commit fraud. (Reporting by Brendan Pierson in New York Editing by Tom Brown)