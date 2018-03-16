FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Earnings
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Market News
March 16, 2018 / 5:45 PM / in an hour

Five New York doctors charged with taking kickbacks from Insys

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 16 (Reuters) - Federal prosecutors have charged five New York doctors with taking kickbacks from Insys Therapeutics Inc in exchange for prescribing the company’s potent spray version of the opioid drug fentanyl.

Prosecutors said in an indictment filed in federal court in Manhattan that Gordon Freedman, Jeffrey Goldstein, Todd Schlifstein, Dialecti Voudouris and Alexandru Burducea were paid fees by the company for speaking at sham educational events. The charges against them include violating the federal anti-kickback law and conspiracy to commit fraud. (Reporting by Brendan Pierson in New York Editing by Tom Brown)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.