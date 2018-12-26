Former Insys CEO to plead guilty to opioid kickback scheme

BOSTON, Dec 26 (Reuters) - The former chief executive of Insys Therapeutics Inc has agreed to plead guilty to participating in a scheme to bribe doctors to prescribe a powerful opioid medication sold by the company, U.S. prosecutors said on Wednesday.

Michael Babich, who resigned as the Arizona-based drugmaker’s CEO in 2015 and was slated to face trial next month, has agreed to plead guilty to conspiracy and mail fraud charges, federal prosecutors in Boston disclosed in a court filing. (Reporting by Nate Raymond in Boston; editing by Jonathan Oatis)