Aug 8 (Reuters) - Insys Therapeutics said on Wednesday it had reached an agreement in principle with the U.S. Department of Justice to settle a civil and criminal investigation into inappropriate sales and commercial practices by some former company employees.

The terms of the agreement require Insys to pay $150 million over five years, with potential additional payments of up to $75 million, the company said. (Reporting by Manas Mishra in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D’Silva)