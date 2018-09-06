Maryland charges Insys engaged in deceptive opioid scheme

Sept 6 (Reuters) - Maryland on Thursday charged Insys Therapeutics Inc with having engaged in deceptive practices that resulted in a powerful opioid medication the drugmaker produced that was meant for cancer patients being prescribed to other people.

Maryland Attorney General Brian Frosh announced that he had filed administrative charges against Arizona-based Insys, which he said provided doctors thousands of dollars to induce them into prescribing its medication Subsys to their patients. (Reporting by Nate Raymond in Boston)