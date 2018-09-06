FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Company News
September 6, 2018 / 4:29 PM / Updated an hour ago

Maryland charges Insys engaged in deceptive opioid scheme

1 Min Read

Sept 6 (Reuters) - Maryland on Thursday charged Insys Therapeutics Inc with having engaged in deceptive practices that resulted in a powerful opioid medication the drugmaker produced that was meant for cancer patients being prescribed to other people.

Maryland Attorney General Brian Frosh announced that he had filed administrative charges against Arizona-based Insys, which he said provided doctors thousands of dollars to induce them into prescribing its medication Subsys to their patients. (Reporting by Nate Raymond in Boston)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.