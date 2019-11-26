U.S. judge partially overturns conviction of opioid maker Insys' founder

BOSTON, Nov 26 (Reuters) - A federal judge on Tuesday partially overturned the conviction of Insys Therapeutics Inc’s founder and three former executives accused of bribing doctors to prescribe an addictive opioid, but declined to disturb the remainder of the jury’s verdict.

U.S. District Judge Allison Burroughs in Boston ruled the evidence prosecutors presented at trial did not support finding that John Kapoor and the others intended for doctors to prescribe the drug, Subsys, to patients who did not need it. (Reporting by Nate Raymond in Boston Editing by Chris Reese)