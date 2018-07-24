U.S. to narrow opioid bribe case against Insys founder, others

BOSTON, July 24 (Reuters) - U.S. prosecutors on Tuesday said they will narrow a case against several former Insys Therapeutics Inc executives accused of bribing doctors to prescribe an opioid after federal judge questioned the scope of the indictment charging them.

Federal prosecutors in Boston in a court filing said they plan to seek a revised indictment against billionaire Insys founder John Kapoor and six former executives and managers that will “streamline” the case by including fewer charges. (Reporting by Nate Raymond in Boston; editing by Jonathan Oatis)