Verdict reached in U.S. opioid bribe scheme trial of drug executives

BOSTON, May 2 (Reuters) - Jurors on Thursday said they had reached a verdict in the trial of the founder of Insys Therapeutics Inc and four colleagues accused of bribing doctors to prescribe an addictive painkiller, helping to drive the U.S. opioid drug abuse crisis.

A federal jury in Boston after 15 days of deliberations informed the court it was prepared to decide whether to convict or acquit John Kapoor, the Arizona-based drugmaker’s former chairman, and his co-defendants of racketeering conspiracy. (Reporting by Nate Raymond in Boston Editing by Bill Berkrot)