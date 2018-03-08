Drugmaker Insys reports bigger loss on lower Subsys sales

March 8 (Reuters) - Insys Therapeutics Inc reported a bigger fourth-quarter loss compared with a year earlier, hurt by higher costs and soft demand for Subsys, an opioid cancer pain medication at the center of a federal probe of the company.

The drugmaker said on Thursday net loss was $47 million or 65 cents per share in the quarter ended Dec. 31, compared with $3.7 million or 5 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue fell 42.6 percent to $31.5 million.

Insys has been embroiled in legal problems since October last year when founder John Kapoor resigned from Insys’ board of directors after being arrested on charges that he participated in a scheme to bribe doctors to prescribe Subsys. (Reporting by Anuron Kumar Mitra; Editing by Sai Sachin Ravikumar)