SAO PAULO, Dec 14 (Reuters) - Shareholders in Brazilian restaurant operator International Meal Company SA approved a takeover defense mechanism on Thursday, the company said in a securities filing.

The clause, known informally as a “poison pill,” will effectively kill a bid by rival local caterer Sapore to acquire a 40 percent stake in IMC and later merge the two companies. (Reporting by Tatiana Bautzer; Editing by Christian Plumb)