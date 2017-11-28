FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Australia's Capitol Health intends to buy Integral Diagnostics for about $271 mln
November 28, 2017 / 9:58 PM / in an hour

Nov 29 (Reuters) - Healthcare provider Capitol Health Ltd on Wednesday said it intends to make a takeover offer for rival Integral Diagnostic Ltd for about A$356.8 million ($270.99 million), in a deal that could create one of Australia’s leading providers of diagnostic imaging services.

The deal, which implies a value of A$2.46 per Integral Daignostics share, is expected to be earnings per share accretive, Capitol Health said in a statement. ($1 = 1.3167 Australian dollars) (Reporting by Chandini Monnappa in Bengaluru, editing by Larry King)

