Intel says its modem chips will not appear in phones until 2020

Feb 22 (Reuters) - Intel Corp executives said on Friday that its modem chips will not appear in phones until 2020.

Intel’s major customer for modem chips, which help phones connect to wireless data networks, is Apple Inc.

It is unclear whether Intel’s timing on modem chips means that Apple will not have an iPhone with 5G capabilities in 2019. Apple executives have held talk with Samsung Electronics Co Ltd and MediaTek Inc over 5G modem chips for iPhones to be released this year, but the outcome of those talks is unknown. (Reporting by Stephen Nellis; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)