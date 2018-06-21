Intel CEO resigns after probe into relationship with employee

June 21 (Reuters) - Intel Corp on Thursday said Chief Executive Officer Brian Krzanich has resigned, effective immediately, after a probe revealed that a past consensual relationship with an Intel employee violated company policy.

“An ongoing investigation by internal and external counsel has confirmed a violation of Intel’s non-fraternization policy, which applies to all managers,” the company said in a statement.

The board named Chief Financial Officer Robert Swan as interim chief executive officer. (Reporting by Munsif Vengattil in Bengaluru; Editing by Bernard Orr)