June 21, 2018 / 1:18 PM / in an hour

Intel CEO resigns after probe into relationship with employee

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 21 (Reuters) - Intel Corp on Thursday said Chief Executive Officer Brian Krzanich has resigned, effective immediately, after a probe revealed that a past consensual relationship with an Intel employee violated company policy.

“An ongoing investigation by internal and external counsel has confirmed a violation of Intel’s non-fraternization policy, which applies to all managers,” the company said in a statement.

The board named Chief Financial Officer Robert Swan as interim chief executive officer. (Reporting by Munsif Vengattil in Bengaluru; Editing by Bernard Orr)

