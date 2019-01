Jan 31 (Reuters) - Intel Corp named interim Chief Executive Officer Robert Swan to the role on a permanent basis on Thursday while also naming a new interim chief financial officer.

Swan, 58, had been in temporary charge of the chipmaker since last June when Brian Krzanich left the top job after an investigation found he had a consensual relationship with an employee in breach of company policy. (Reporting by Supantha Mukherjee in Bengaluru; editing by Patrick Graham)